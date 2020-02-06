Big Stone Gap VFD: Multiple roads closed due to rising water levels

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple roads have been closed in Big Stone Gap due to the rising waters in the area, according to the Big Stone Gap Volunteer Fire Department.

The department posted to Facebook saying that Wallens Ridge Boulevard, which runs along the South Fork Powell River, and Tate Springs at River Road are closed on Thursday morning.

Big Stone Gap VFD also warned drivers of high water on US 58 near Barbara’s Gift and Fabric and standing high water on Spring Street near A.K. Fraley Park.

Drivers are urged to avoid the areas and turn around if they see high water.