VSP investigating officer-involved shooting

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL)- A Big Stone Gap police officer was shot in the line of duty on Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to a news release, Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The release says a Big Stone Gap police officer, identified on the town’s Facebook page as Michael Chandler, was shot after responding to a residence on that street.

Officer Chandler has been transported Norton Community Hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation at this time, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Big Stone Gap’s Veterans Day parade has also been canceled today. That announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will keep you up to date on-air and online.