VSP investigating officer-involved shooting

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL)- A Big Stone Gap police officer was shot in the line of duty on Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to a news release, Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The release says a Big Stone Gap police officer, identified on the town’s Facebook page as Michael Chandler, was shot after responding to a residence on that street.

Officer Chandler has been transported Norton Community Hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” 

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation at this time, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Big Stone Gap’s Veterans Day parade has also been canceled today. That announcement was made on the town’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will keep you up to date on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss