NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, just released its high school rankings for 2023.

According to Niche’s research, these are the top five private schools in the state of Tennessee:

1. University School of Nashville (Nashville, TN)

2. St. Mary’s Episcopal School (Memphis, TN)

3. Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, TN)

4. Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN)

5. Harpeth Hall School (Nashville, TN)

The top five list of private schools in Tennessee remained identical to the top five ranked in 2022. Rounding out the top 10:

6. Memphis University School (Memphis, TN)

7. McCallie School (Chattanooga, TN)

8. Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

9. The Ensworth School (Nashville, TN)

10. Hutchison School (Memphis, TN)

All 10 schools received an A+ overall Niche Grade.

Where Tennessee’s Private Schools rank nationally

Tennessee’s highest-ranked private school, the University School of Nashville, is Niche’s #196 Best Private High School in America (up from #141 in 2022). St. Mary’s is ranked #272, Lausanne #319, Montgomery Bell #320, and Harpeth Hall comes in at #391.

Overall, Phillips Academy Andover once again ranked as the top private high school in the country. It has now held the position for three straight years. Harvard-Westlake School in the Los Angeles area took a big jump in 2023. The school finished 11th last year but climbed to #2 this year. The other newcomer, Phillips Exeter Academy, jumped from #6 to #4. Choate Rosemary Hall and the Groton School remained in the same spots from 2022.

Phillips Academy Andover (MA) Harvard-Westlake School (CA) Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) Phillips Exeter Academy (CA) Groton School (MA)

This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide.