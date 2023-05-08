BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday, Paramount Bristol announced musician Ben Folds will stop by the theatre on Sept. 13.

“Born and raised in North Carolina, Folds first rose to fame in the mid-’90s with Ben Folds Five, whose acerbic, genre-bending take on piano pop helped define an entire era of alternative rock,” stated a release from Paramount Bristol.

Tickets for the ‘What Matters Most Tour’ will go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. with a member pre-sale on May 10 at 10 a.m.

