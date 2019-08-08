Bed bugs force evacuation of Washington County Johnson City EMS in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bed bug infestation has forced the Washington County Johnson City EMS to evacuate the building they were using to service Unicoi County.

According to EMS officials, they were forced from the building at North Main Avenue and Harris Hollow Road in Unicoi last week.

The headquarters was formerly used by MedicOne, before the company backed out of its new contract with Unicoi County in April 2019.

Now, Washington County Johnson City EMS is providing emergency transport services in Unicoi County while leaders consider establishing a county-run EMS.

According to Lt. Adam Copas, the EMS team from Washington County tried to take “corrective action” against the bed bugs at first. However, they discovered the problem was bigger than first realized.

Copas told News Channel 11 they called in a professional service to fix the problem. That service told them that, due the infestation’s size, bed bugs had likely been in the building for eight to 12 months.

In the meantime, Copas said Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson has “graciously” allowed the EMS to operate out of the police department’s training facility.

It will be nine to 10 days before crews begin working out of the former MedicOne headquarters, if they return at all.

Copas said Unicoi County is working to move them into a more permanent facility, one that is better outfitted to serve emergency response crews.