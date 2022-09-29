The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in the forecast tonight with a low of 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast on Friday with a high near 68 degrees.



Late Friday night clouds will start to increase, and areas of the NC mountains will start to get some rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ian start to affect our area. The low will be 53 degrees with a chance of rain of 30%.



Early Saturday morning and through Monday our area will experience the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Strong winds and heavy rain is likely. Rain will continue all day Saturday with the heaviest rain expected to impact the NC Mountains. Rain totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in the Tri-Cities, with up to 5 inches in the mountains through Sunday. Temperatures for the weekend will be cool with highs in the mid 60’s and lows in the mid 50’s.



Remnants of Ian still remain in the area as we head into next week. Rain lingers in the forecast on Monday with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 69 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday as the forecast starts to dry out with a high of 70 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.



As for Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees.



