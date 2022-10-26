The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a low of 44 degrees.
Tomorrow will be cloudy with skies clearing throughout the day. The high will be 66 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tomorrow night with a low of 40 degrees.
Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 68 degrees.
Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for Friday night with a low of 40 degrees.
It’s looking like a great day to spend outside on Saturday, but a boundary pushing its way into the area on Sunday will bring some showers.
Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a mild high of 70 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies on Saturday night with a low of 42 degrees.
Sunday will be nice to start with partly cloudy skies but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain in the evening. The high will be 65 degrees.
Lingering showers will stick around Sunday night with a low of 48 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Halloween with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.
For those heading out trick-or-treating Halloween night, be prepared for some lingering showers and a low of 48 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain and a high of 64 degrees.
And for next Wednesday, sunny skies as the showers finally clear out with a high of 66 degrees.