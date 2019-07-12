Bear has called a Mount Carmel tree ‘home’ for 2 days

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL)- It was on Wednesday when Randy Marshall of Mount Carmel first noticed a strange object in his daughter’s backyard tree.

Marshall said it wasn’t until he got an up-close look that he realized it was a bear.

The tree sits in his daughter Ashley’s backyard, and the bear has now been sitting in that tree for almost 2 days.









News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton went to investigate, along with Mount Carmel Police and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

While Blake did witness the bear climbing down the tree Friday, it quickly went back up the tree. News Channel 11 has since learned that the bear climbed down from the tree and left the immediate area around 5 p.m.

You can watch the video below that Blake captured as the bear attempted to climb down the tree.