Bear bites sleeping boy in the face at campground

(CNN) — A 13-year-old Utah boy was attacked by a bear, while he was sleeping.

Wildlife authorities in Moab say a small bear bit the boy on the face early Friday.

The boy, who had injuries to his right cheek and ear, was taken to the hospital and released later in the day.

Utah wildlife officials are now working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife to track and capture the bear.

“These are the kinds of things that keep me awake at night. That people get hurt. We really encourage people to be safe out there. It doesn’t sound like these campers did anything wrong. It was just a chance encounter,” said Darren DeBloois of the Division of Wildlife Resources.

Authorities closed the campground for the weekend and put up warning signs.

They say once they find the bear, they will euthanize it.