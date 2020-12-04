Bays Mountain Park to mark 50th anniversary next year, asks visitors to fill out online survey

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities treasure is turning 50 years old next year. Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport is gearing up to celebrate a half-century of education and exploration.



“It’s provided a good escape, a good release if you will, both for individuals and families. And of course, that’s why we were created to begin with,” said Rob Cole, park manager for Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.

But as they look ahead to the future, park officials want visitor input. A survey is currently up on the Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s Facebook page. It’s open until December 15th.



“What is it that the visitor thinks, what do they want to see? Certainly, the visitor experience is going to be behind every step of how we move from this point forward as we improve our facilities, as we improve our programming,” said Cole.



Park improvements are already underway, especially with the planetarium. The $1.2 million dollar project involves replacing all the projection systems for better night sky visibility and live viewings. They hope to complete the planetarium updates by March, during a year of celebration.



“Essentially what we’re looking to do is have fun, but also kind of set the tone for the next 50 years,” said Cole.

