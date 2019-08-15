Bays Mountain Park to temporarily close for repaving work

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Repaving projects will close Bays Mountain Park August 19 through 21.

According to a city of Kingsport release, the entry road into the park is being repaved.

Pave-Well Paving Company crews will mill the road and install the leveling course in preparation for the paving.

Starting Monday, August 19, the park will close due to repaving work that is expected to last all day. The closures will continue through Wednesday the 21st.

Park staff will still be present.

The planned reopening is August 22 on a normal schedule. If paving is finished on time and without weather delay, restriping may begin. It could continue into the next week.