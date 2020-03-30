Bays Mountain & Kingsport area parks see surge of visitors, urge social distancing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The combination of coronavirus-related closures and beautiful weather have people flocking to outdoor destinations like Bays Mountain Park. In response to the spike in visitors, Bays Mountain officials have put extra social distancing measures in place.

“We have noticed that there’s been an increase in attendance. Throughout this past weekend, we had some great weather, and there were a lot of people that came out to the park,” said Bays Mountain Senior Naturalist Megan Krager.

COVID-19 caused Bays Mountain to cancel park programs through the end of April, close its nature center until further notice, and close access to its dam walkway.

“It’s not designed for social distancing as much as possible. We went ahead, and we have closed our dam. You can access the service road in order to access trails,” said Krager.

Krager said attendance numbers have been monitored at the park’s gatehouse, and staff have not yet seen a need to limit the amount of guests entering the park. Bays Mountain has placed naturalists on some of its most popular trails to ensure guests follow social distancing guidelines. Park officials are asking guests to stay six feet apart. Krager said the majority of visitors are following the directive.

Tennessee State Parks have also temporarily closed public facilities and overnight accommodations – such as the campground at Warriors’ Path.

The City of Kingsport closed parks and recreation facilities through April 24th. A City spokesperson told News Channel 11 people should avoid using amenities like playgrounds.

Rims have also been removed from basketball hoops at Kingsport city parks to encourage social distancing, the spokesperson said.

A rimless basketball hoop at Kingsport’s Borden Park

As far as officially closing a park like Bays Mountain – Krager said there are no current plans to do so.

“If we have to ever go ahead and close our doors, we’ll have to really, really think hard about that,” she said. “But we need to give individuals a place for refuge, and a place to kind of get away.”

