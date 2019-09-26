Bats still a problem at Lamar Elementary, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A month after officials discovered bats in Lamar Elementary School’s gymnasium, efforts are still underway to remove them from the building, an official told News Channel 11 Thursday.

Special Projects Manager Jarrod Adams confirmed that the department is working with environmentalists on the issue. The bats are a protected species, he said, and it’s illegal to kill them.

Officials discovered the bats just before the beginning of the school year. Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary said last month environmentalists believed there were a “couple” of bats trapped in the roof trying to escape.

