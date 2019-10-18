Barbecue, Blues, and Brews: Party with a purpose

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – There will be plenty of Barbecue, Blues and Brews in Elizabethton this weekend. The event takes place Saturday at Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton.

Money raised at the event will be used for the restoration of the Bonnie Kate Theatre.

“We’re getting a sprinkler system put in,” Rachel McAnn of of Barbecue, Blues and Brews said. “We’re remodeling the whole inside of it with new seating with just everything new in there.”

The theatre was built back in 1926, and is in need of major upgrades.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.