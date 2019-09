NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s September 27th (9/27) and to honor Steve McNair and Eddie George, massive banners of their jerseys are now hanging up over downtown Nashville. The two Tennessee Titans legends had their jerseys retired earlier this month.

If you want to see the banners, they are hanging from Fifth + Broadway in Nashville. They will be displayed all weekend long so be sure to stop by before Sunday if you want to check them out.