JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some of Ballad Health’s top pediatric and infection experts warned of a potentially rough respiratory illness season ahead.

They warned of what could be a lengthy season for influenza, COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus)

Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said Tuesday that influenza numbers are tripling or doubling every week during what is already an early start to flu season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Swift added that RSV cases are rising in the Ballad service area, and COVID numbers have remained steady.

Dr. Seth Brown, Chief Medical Officer for the Niswonger Children’s Network, said RSV cases nationwide are up between 200 and 300 percent from last year, and that trend has not exempted the Tri-Cities.

RSV is a respiratory illness that can be severe for young children.

Brown said this year’s strain of RSV has resulted in more severe cases.

“We’re seeing more children having to be admitted to the intensive care unit and for a longer duration,” Brown said.

Based on the early numbers, it could be a long season for respiratory illness.

Brown said the outlook compared to the last two Winters has changed with much of the COVID-related mitigation strategies gone.

“We definitely have a good chance to see COVID-19, RSV and flu throughout the duration of the Winter and early into the Spring,” Brown said.

Ballad said surge plans have been drafted in emergency and pediatric departments at hospitals across the region, although none are in use yet.

“We really spent this week reviewing the surge plans, updating the surge plans, and talking about really when it is time to implement,” Swift said.

Niswonger Chief Nursing Officer Holly Rinehart said Ballad enters the Winter still down on nursing staff.

“We’re challenged right now. We have managers that have been implemented into the staffing plan as well as the administrative team,” Rinehart said. “So, all hands on deck, all hands approach. We’re looking at some different care models.”

Rinehart said surge plans involve opening up beds across Niswonger and the Johnson City Medical Center.

In a surge, she said patients may be moved to other areas of the hospital, but the level of care would not change.

Identifying an infection of flu, COVID or RSV yourself can be challenging as much of the symptoms, including coughing, runny nose and headaches, overlap between the three.

Swift said the best option is to seek a rapid test that can detect all three, including two strains of influenza.

“It’s difficult to know without a test which one you’re actually experiencing,” Swift said.

Prevention of disease spread involves the typical handwashing, proper covering of coughs and staying home when sick.

Dr. Samuel Deel, a Ballad pediatrician, said staying home when sick is especially important to limit RSV spread.

“If you have a child that’s in school that may be having any signs of respiratory infection, they need to be separated from the really young children,” Deel said.

Deel said doctors are educating parents on what to look for with RSV.

He said symptoms typically worsen by day three of infection, but meeting with a primary care physician can help ease the strain on emergency departments during any surge.

“What clogs our emergency rooms is three out of four visits don’t need to be there if they just came and saw their doctor,” Deel said.

Deel also recommended parents of young children keep saline and a suction device on hand to treat milder cases of RSV at home.