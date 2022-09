Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be closed.

The health system said Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Clinic located at 438 E Vann Road will not open on Friday due to staffing shortages.

Health officials said that anyone with an emergency should call 911. No further details have been released at this time.