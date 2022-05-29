GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Ballad Health to equip all schools in the district with a kit for life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Jeff Edds said in a release on Friday that the kits, known as ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits will be gifted to the school system.

Prior to the upcoming year, Ballad Health medical professionals will also provide Scott County first responders and school employees with training on bleeding control, according to the release.

The kit will contain several items including a book of instructions, a tourniquet, dressings, gloves, mask, shears, compact chest seal, and an emergency survival blanket.

Edds says that the kits were first inquired about by an investigator within the department.