Ballad responds to access, transport and staffing concerns surrounding NICU changes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Ballad Health is releasing new information on when and how they plan to consolidate neonatal intensive care services in the region.

Last fall, Ballad announced its plan to downgrade Kingsport’s Holston Valley Medical Center’s level three NICU to a level one nursery.

After an extensive state approval process, the region’s only level three NICU will soon be at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

Ballad is expected to complete its transition by September 1st.

Hospital leaders told News Channel 11 they’re confident in their preparations but critics still have concerns.

Healthcare Advocate Dani Cook’s granddaughter Bella, born prematurely at Holston Valley Medical Center, became the inspiration for a 90-plus day protest opposing the changes to NICU services in Kingsport.

Advocate Dani Cook’s granddaughter Bella was born prematurely at Holston Valley Medical Center’s NICU in August 2017 weighing just over one pound.

“The average family spends 171 dollars a week while their baby is in NICU on food and transportation and that doesn’t account for the income they lose missing work,” said Cook.

Cook said moving high-acuity services to Johnson City will put strain on some families during NICU stays that typically last weeks.

She said Bella’s lasted 91 days.

Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter said Ballad is in the process of expanding their existing patient assistance fund to include an account for Niswonger patients in need of gas vouchers, lodging and food assistance.

Kingsport Market Operations CEO Lindy White said, “Certainly we’re willing to make that investment to ensure that we’re there supporting those families with the understanding that there will be additional transportation needs.”

White said Holston Valley will still be able to deliver most births.

She said babies expected to require NICU services will be scheduled for birth at Niswonger following consolidation.

“Unexpected high-risk deliveries will be covered by our advanced neonatology care team,” White said.

She said advanced neonatology nurses and respiratory therapists at Holston Valley are capable of stabilizing newborns until they’re transferred to Niswonger by an expanded transport team.

“So one of the things that we’re doing is pulling one team entirely out of staffing and having them solely dedicated to transports,” said Carter. “Then we’ll have a second team as a backup, either on-call or in-house in the event there is a need to go on an additional transport at the same time.”

Cook raised concerns that some babies in need of NICU services will be transported outside of the region if Niswonger can’t accommodate the influx of babies.

Carter said Niswonger currently has 39 NICU beds. She said the hospital also has 16 specialty care beds for babies transitioning out of critical care or receiving treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome.

She said there are currently about 41 babies being treated in both level three NICUs–a number she described as above average.

“In order to have a request to the state for a Certificate of Need for additional beds you have to be at capacity for 80 percent of the year and with the combined volume we wouldn’t meet the requirement for even requesting more of those spaces,” said Carter.

“We do not have concerns about needing additional beds, additional resources,” said White.

Carter confirmed that Ballad recently advertised for 12 job openings for NICU nurses at Niswonger.

Cook said current staffing levels won’t be able to handle increased numbers.

“We’re not fully staffed at Niswonger and we intentionally did not hire into positions in anticipation of the consolidation because obviously, we wanted to give the Holston Valley nurses the opportunity to transfer if they wanted to,” said Carter.

White said seven of Holston Valley’s NICU nurses decided to stay put. She said, “They’ll be having rotations through Niswonger Children’s Hospital to ensure that they have the opportunity to keep their skills up.”

Carter said Niswonger has filled at least five nursing positions so far and they’re using contracted labor as a short-term fix while they continue to find permanent replacements.

“Why rush it when you do not have to,” said Cook. “Why not do what’s in the best interest of people if you’re listening.”

You can read the full document about the NICU transition below: