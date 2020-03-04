Ballad officials say “prepare, don’t panic” for coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials said plans are in place if novel coronavirus comes to the Tri-Cities, they said at a Wednesday press conference.

Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine and director of infection prevention Jamie Swift said community members shouldn’t panic, but should prepare for the virus. Known as COVID-19, the novel coronavirus is in a large family of viruses that cause illnesses including the common cold.

“We are preparing a regional response,” Swift said. “I am in contact with our local health departments daily, we’re monitoring the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).



“What I would tell the public is that it’s changing frequently. What we say today may be a little different than what we say tomorrow.”

Ballad’s response

Levine said Ballad’s top priorities are threefold: Protecting the labor force, avoiding supply shortages and avoiding “crowding out” of hospital emergency rooms.

Because symptoms of novel coronavirus can mirror other respiratory illnesses, Levine said the first step is ruling out other possible causes of illness when patients present possible symptoms of coronavirus.

“This is the time of year we have a lot of respiratory illness anyway,” Levine said. “So the reality is that somebody could present with symptoms, they think it’s coronavirus, but it’s not, it might be one of 20 other types of respiratory viruses that routinely affect people.”

If someone deemed to be at high risk for coronavirus and tests negative on other respiratory illness tests, Levine said a provider’s next step is to contact the state department of health for a coronavirus test.

Ballad does not have the capacity currently to administer the coronavirus tests, Levine explained, but he added that state health departments gained the ability to test for the virus about a week ago.

He and Swift said they hope to be able to test for the virus through a lab company in the coming weeks.

As it stands, tests for coronavirus take about 24 to 48 hours to come back with results. He confirmed that one person has been referred to the health department for testing, and the results are pending as of Wednesday evening.

Most people who do test postive for COVID-19 will have moderate symptoms and not require hospitalization, he added.

Currently, Levine said Ballad has “significant” capacity to isolate patients in “negative pressure rooms,” but the future could hold special coronavirus facilities for isolation if the need surpasses the current allocated isolation rooms available.

Levine said it was too early to determine which facilities would be converted to isolation units.



“In the near term, there’s no immediate need to do anything other than deal with the patients if they do show up and then handle them in an isolation manner . . . until we have confirmation of their diagnosis,” he said.

Slow spread, not surge

Levine said in the event that COVID-19 comes to our region, the hope is for a slow spread rather than a “surge” of patients.

While most people will experience illness akin to the common cold, staffing shortages and crowding hospitals could hamper other emergency services needed in the community like cardiovascular and trauma services.

“All those services are still needed in the community,” he said. “Number one we don’t want to crowd them out, and number two, we also don’t want people to avoid coming for services if they need them because they’re concerned they might be in a facility where they might catch an illness.”

The best tool of defense against a surge, he said, is vigilance in the community. Those presenting symptoms should self-isolate, and Swift said community members should be prepared for about two weeks of isolation.

That could mean just picking up a couple of extra items at the grocery store, she said.

“I do think, because this is a novel coronavirus, because we may enter that pandemic phase, you may see those community mitigation actions like schools closing, some people being encouraged to work from home,” Swift said.

“We don’t want people to go to the panic end, but we also want them to understand that that really may happen and could happen if this progresses as we see it.”

Much remains unknown about the virus and its ability to spread, officials stressed, and community members should stay updated on the latest news and advice from the CDC.

In the meantime, community members should focus on prevention methods like proper handwashing.