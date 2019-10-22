Ballad Health submits application to designate Lee Co. Community Hospital as ‘Critical Access Hospital’

Southwest Virginia’s Lee County Hospital closed in 2013. Ballad Health plans to reopen it next year.

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has received an application from Ballad Health to designate the upcoming Lee County Community Hospital as a “Critical Access Hospital.”

According to a release from Ballad Health, VDH has started the reviewing process at the state level, which must be completed before it passes to the federal government for approval.

“Receiving this designation would be a huge accomplishment for the new Lee County Community Hospital. If approved, it will allow us to enhance access and improve quality of care for the residents of Lee County,” said Monty McLaurin, vice president for Ballad Health.

The release says the hospital is scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2020 after closing in 2013.

If the hospital received the designation, it would receive certain benefits, like cost-based reimbursement of Medicare and Medicaid services.

The release says the designation was created to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to essential services in those areas.

“I remain impressed by the commitment of Ballad Health to reopen our hospital and return important healthcare services to our community,” said Ronnie Montgomery, chairman of the Lee County Hospital Authority.

In order to acquire the Critical Access Hospital designation, hospitals must:

Have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds

Be more than a 35-mile drive from another hospital or be more than a 15-mile drive from another hospital in an area with mountain terrain or only secondary roads

Maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients

Provide 24/7 emergency care services

The application reviewing process at the state level is expected to take 90 days.