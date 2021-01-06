Ballad Health reports record number of COVID-19 patients, calls for more plasma donations for in-house patients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Once again, Ballad Health has reported a record number of COVID-19 patients in its facilities with 357.

65 patients are being treated in intensive care units, 36 are on ventilators.

Ballad Health officials anticipate things will get much worse before they get better.

While vaccines hold an optimistic outlook, the current state of the pandemic in the Tri-Cities is concerning health care providers at Ballad Health.

“This week, we reached another milestone. Holston Valley Medical Center was the first facility that reached 100 positive inpatients within their facility at one time,” Ballad Health chief infection prevention officer, Jamie Swift said.

Ten months into the COVID-19 pandemic and Ballad Health still continues to see an increase in cases each day.

“Our positivity rate is 32.2 percent, so one in three people that we’re testing now are testing positive with COVID-19,” Ballad Health chief operating officer, Eric Deaton said.

Swift added, as she made her first press conference appearance, following her recovery from COVID-19 and pneumonia, “For comparison of the 7-day testing average, LA County in California is just under 20%, and as you all know that section has been in the national news lately because they’re running out of ICU beds.”

While the Tri-Cities is not experiencing the dire situation that California is, Swift warns the Tri-Cities region may not be able to handle a similar situation as many continue to wait in limbo for other health care needs.

“There are already hundreds of people in our region who have not been able to receive their elective and non-emergency surgeries. Those continue to be suspended for another few weeks as we handle this ongoing surge.” Swift said, “More than 1200 families in our region is facing the new year without a loved one because of lives lost to COVID-19.”

Getting into a more lighter update, Swift said the flu is much less present than this time last year.

Swift said, “We do know flu is not as contagious as COVID-19, and so we know that the mask and social distancing, the flu shots- all of those things that we’re doing to fight COVID-19 are certainly helping reduce the burden.”

In the meantime, Ballad Health has now administered 12,500 vaccines for the first dose vaccines and distributed 384 second doses.

“As the hospitalizations rise, let me ask you to if you are a patient who has recovered from COVID-19, please continue to give convalescent plasma. That’s been a really effective treatment for our patients who are moderate to severely impacted by COVID,” Deaton said. “So far we have given 2,123 doses of convalescent plasma, and we’ve received 1,915 units of plasma.”

The health system had to actually go outside of the region to buy addition plasma to give to patients, according to Deaton.

“We think it’s important to do that. We have a lot of positive cases in our region, so if you’re a recovered positive person, you can actually give plasma, it would be a great benefit to those patients who are in the hospital today,” Deaton said.

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is asked to donate plasma, if they are able to, at Marsh Regional Blood Center. Anyone who can donate blood is asked to do so as well.

“This pod means hope…a lot of us have gone without seeing family. We have worked countless hours, we’ve seen a lot of people die and suffer, so it’s hope,” Johnson City Medical Center infection prevention manager, Tracey Rhodes said in a video that played during the press conference.

It is a very long marathon but health care workers are anxious to get to the finish line.

According to Ballad Health officials, the COVID-19 vaccine should be available to the general public in the summer, for the Tri-Cities region.

To watch Ballad Health’s press conference in its entirety, click here: