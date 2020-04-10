Ballad Health: Tri-Cities lagging behind in physical distancing efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health released scorecards Friday that depict regional counties’ limitations of social contact and traveling as of April 7.

The scorecards include social distancing, distance traveled, and social contact limitations since March.

According to Ballad Health, no regional county has decreased non-essential visit activity by more than 45 percent, and non-essential activities have been reduced by no more than 25%.

These numbers lag behind in comparison to other places in the U.S., where analyses by Ballad Health found that both travel and physical contact were reduced by 75% for multiple weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ballad Health urged community members to abide by Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home orders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, CLICK HERE.