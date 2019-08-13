Ballad Health receives $1.2 million gift for new department at Bristol Regional Medical Center

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A $1.2 million gift in honor of J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder was given to Ballad Health for the new pediatric emergency department at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the new J.D Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department will have a separate entrance and specific rooms for children and their families.

The new department is a service of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and will offer child life specialists services to help children understand and cope with their treatments.

The department is being funded both through this Nicewonder gift and Ballad Health.

The release says the department will feature child-friendly furniture and decor.