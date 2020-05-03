Ballad Health protest organizer rallied in front of Holston Valley again, this time in support

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health protest organizer, Dani Cook, has spent the past two years battling Ballad Health in regard to NICU consolidation and trauma care changes.

Saturday night, however, she took to the front of Holston Valley Medical Center once more — this time with an entirely different agenda.

Cook along with a handful of others rallied with signs that read, “Thank you health care heroes. Stay safe,” according to her Facebook post earlier Saturday evening.

The bunch sported masks and waved signs of encouragement and thanks to those in the Tri-Cities working the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, while we still do not agree with Ballad Health’s administration, we wanted to let the health care workers know that we are still thinking of them and appreciate their sacrifice, especially in the midst of COVID-19. Dani Cook, via Facebook post

Just this past January, Cook announced the end to the months-long protests she organized against Ballad Health’s decision to move trauma services and NICU from Kingsport to Johnson City Medical Center.

Saturday, the former Ballad Health protesters put aside differences to remind community members the importance of remaining stronger together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.