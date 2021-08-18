Ballad Health: Nearly 90% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients unvaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health officials revealed Wednesday that as its hospitals toil to care for the surge of COVID-19 patients, 88.4% of these patients are not vaccinated against the virus.

Of the 201 COVID-19 patients in Ballad hospitals Wednesday, only 21 patients were fully vaccinated.

Sixty-one patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU); fully vaccinated patients accounted for four of these cases.

Forty-one unvaccinated patients are depending on a ventilator compared to the three fully vaccinated patients on ventilators.

These numbers continue to climb to those seen during the winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ballad Health’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said that last December before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available, 48 patients were depending on a ventilator — mere digits off from Wednesday’s rate.

“As a percentage, we have a much higher number now on ventilators than we had earlier with the first surge that we had,” Deaton said. “Our ICUs are also getting very full. We had 10-12 ICU beds available at midnight last night.”

As ICU availability diminishes, health care professionals experience an overwhelming workload. Teams across Ballad’s facilities are grappling with bed shortages.

One 30-year veteran nurse resigned due to the heavy volume of incoming patients as Ballad continues to struggle with a lack of staff, according to Deaton. Five retired nurses and respiratory therapists have returned to the workforce to help offset the burden.

Apart from the soaring COVID-19 cases, one concern among health officials is the difference in patients’ age groups. Thirty-five percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 are 18 years old or younger.

Ballad Health professionals continue to encourage mask-wearing indoors, including in the classroom.

