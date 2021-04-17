Ballad Health hosts another ‘Super Saturday’

(WJHL) – Ballad Health hosted another “Super Saturday” event at five locations across the Tri-Cities on Saturday.

Many of the individuals who came out today were receiving their second dose, but officials also administered some first doses.

The sites were located in Abingdon, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Kingsport, and Norton and open to everyone over the age of 16.

“I think there’s a lot of people now that want their vaccine. They just don’t have that urgency,” Jamie Swift, Chief Infection Prevention Officer, said. “We really need those people who are kind of on the fence, figure I’ll get it when I get it, to really get the urgency back about that.”

Appointments for vaccines can be made anytime by calling 833-822-5523 or by clicking here.