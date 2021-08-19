Ballad Health hopes to bridge nursing shortage with a hiring event

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is hoping to find more nurses and hospital support staff as the system faces a nursing shortage.

On Thursday, August 19 a drive-thru hiring event will be held at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Bobbie Murphy, Bristol Regional Chief Nursing Officer said there are hundreds of nursing positions open across the Ballad Health System.

“I think the concerns across the nation are just the same as they are in our region,” said Murphy. “We have a national health care shortage of nurses and we have an aging population with higher acuity so that is a challenge. It’s a challenge that we face in healthcare and we don’t face that alone here at Ballad Health, we face that in the entire nation.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bristol Regional Medical Center conference center parking area.

Those looking for a position are asked to come with a resume, ID, and other documents appropriate for an interview. They also said to be ready for on-site interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

Although the hiring event is in Bristol, Murphy said those interested in working at other locations can still show up and apply.

Murphy said they typically hire about 18 to 20 positions at these hiring events, but that they would consider the event successful if they hired one quality candidate.

While they try to fill those positions, Murphy said the other nurses are picking up the workload.

“We really just work every day to incentivize team members to pick up additional shifts, team members work overtime,” said Murphy. “We have a Ballad Health float pool that we work through providing resources to the various locations and facilities based on need as well.”

This all comes as Ballad is seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, the system announced it was treating the highest number of patients since January 24, 2021, with 190 patients hospitalized across the system due to Covid-19, 43 of whom were on ventilators. That number was up to 201 patients, 44 of those patients are on ventilators by Wednesday.

As of Monday, August 16, elective overnight procedures were also suspended within the system due to Covid-19 surge concerns.

If you would like more information about the hiring event call 423.302.3299 or visit click here.