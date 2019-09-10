Ballad Health hiring professionals for new urgent care center in Pennington Gap

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is currently seeking candidates for hire at the new urgent care center in Lee County.

According to a release from Ballad Health, hiring is currently underway for the Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care that is set to open in October.

The positions open for hire can be found by clicking here.

The new urgent care center will be located at 127 Healthcare Drive in Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Ballad Health is encouraging physicians with experience, registered nurses, X-ray technicians and administrative professionals to apply online or call 423-431-4748.

The positions are hoped to be filled by mid-September to allow for training and orientation times.