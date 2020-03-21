Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive advises against seeking drugs President Donald Trump deemed as treatments for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump declared anti-malaria drugs as a “game-changer” in regard to treating COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

News Channel 11 spoke to Dr. Clay Runnels, the Chief Physician Executive at Ballad Health, who fears those seeking to obtain the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine, will cause more harm than good.

“One of the things that we sort of expected that we’re seeing is a lot of interest in people obtaining hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for their own stores and their own use,” Runnels said. “There have been some concerns about that and about supply shortages with those drugs.”

According to Runnels, hyrdroxychloroquine isn’t a new drug; it’s an anti-malaria treatment that has been around for decades and is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

“Many people depend on these drugs, which is one of the concerns that we have,” Runnels said. “If there are supply shortages, the drug may not be available for people that need it in those conditions.”

Another drug mentioned that is rumored to treat COVID-19 is azithromycin, which is commonly used for respiratory infections, particularly bacterial pneumonia.

“There are concerns that shortages of azithromycin in particular could put some people at risk or hospitals may have trouble obtaining that medication for its routine use and other very serious illnesses,” Runnels said.

Runnels told News Channel 11 that although these drugs have “shown significant promise,” there is no current evidence that these drugs prevent COVID-19.

“Another thing to understand about these medications is that they are prescription for a reason,” Runnels said. “These medications used widespread and inappropriately can cause more problems than they do solve problems.

“I think it’s important that people understand that we’re [healthcare community] still waiting on clear indications on when these drugs should be used and how they should be used in relation to COVID-19 or coronavirus infections.”

Instead of rushing to obtain these medications, Runnels advises the community to follow guidelines the CDC has established to prevent spread of COVID-19.

For more coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, CLICK HERE.