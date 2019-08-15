Ballad Health announces plans submitted to Virginia Dept. of Health for Wise County service changes

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has announced it has submitted a formal plan to the Virginia Department of Health “to protect healthcare safety and access in Wise County.”

According to the release, all three facilities will remain open. Also, all services will remain in the county.

The Ballad Health document shows officials working to add behavioral health services and upgrade oncology services in Wise County.

However, Ballad is requesting permission from VDH “to support patient safety in the immediate term and to prepare for new services.”

Those changes include moving inpatient and critical care services from Mountain View to Lonesome Pine. Ballad has requested permission to combine medical/surgical and ICU units from the two hospitals.

Ballad also proposed integrating Emergency Room services at Norton Community Hospital. The ER at Mountain View hospital would close.

The release also states “Mountain View offers important and high-quality services in skilled nursing and long term care.” Ballad says it is working with the state to enhance those services as well as other post-acute care services at Mountain View.

Ballad Health cites a number of reasons for the changes, including declining population in Wise County, low number of patients, difficulty recruiting doctors and the fact that Mountain View and Norton Community Hospitals are 2.3 miles driving distance apart.

You can read the full release below.

