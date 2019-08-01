Ballad Health announces organizational leadership changes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health has announced organizational changes to better serve their region.

According to a release from Ballad Health, nine physicians have now been named to key leadership positions within the organization.

The release says these physicians have a combined over 100 years of experience in the region between them.

Dr. Clay Runnels will serve as Chief Physician Executive to oversee critical roles like clinical service and quality.

Ballad Health is also creating the Ballad Behavioral Health Services Division to provide improved access to services.

The release says Trish Baise has been appointed as CEO of this division and will oversee service line relationships with mental health and addiction services.

Also announced was the creation of The Ballad Health Innovation Center was also announced as the new hub for technology and innovation that can be useful in the medical field.