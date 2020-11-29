Ballad Health: 246 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 30 on ventilators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 29, announcing there are now 246 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 246
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 43
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 49
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

Since March 1, there has been a total of 37,653 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

