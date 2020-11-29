Ballad Health: 246 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 30 on ventilators

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on November 29, announcing there are now 246 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Please view the attached scorecard for Sunday, Nov. 29 and help protect yourselves, your loved ones and your region’s healthcare workers by doing your part to slow the spread of #COVID19. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/vAmDGZiYwt — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 29, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 246

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 43

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 49

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

The regional positivity rate – or the percentage of all #coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive – remains very high as the most recent seven day positivity rate is 18.9% – this is 3.8 times higher than our target positivity rate of 5%. — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 29, 2020

Since March 1, there has been a total of 37,653 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.