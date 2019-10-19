Bald eagle rescued by TWRA to be released once rehabilitated

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bald eagle rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency in early October is on the mend.

According to posts from the TWRA, the eagle was found flightless in a McMinn County farm field on October 6.

A TWRA wildlife officer transported the eagle to UTCVM-University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

On Friday, the TWRA posted an update, saying the eagle was going to be just fine and is in the care of the American Eagle Foundation.

The eagle will be released once it is rehabilitated and healed.