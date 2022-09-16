NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an outbreak of avian influenza in West Tennessee, state officials halted all live poultry-related business or events statewide on Thursday.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), a strain of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” was detected in a backyard flock consisting of multiple species in Obion County. The flock owner reportedly noticed a sudden increase in deaths and notified State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty on September 13. Two days later, the release said Beaty ordered a halt to poultry shows, exhibitions and sales of live birds across all of Tennessee.

Over 600 different farms contribute to Tennessee’s poultry industry, the release said, and roughly 45% of the world’s supply of chicken can be traced back to breeder birds from the state according to TDA stats.

“It’s critical we move quickly to stop the virus from spreading,” Dr. Beaty said. “We appreciate the flock owner for contacting us immediately when unexpected deaths occurred. We have protocols in place for instances like this and we are working closely with our state and federal partners to get this situation under control.”

The order came as many counties in the state celebrate farmers’ work through the summer.

“Issuing an order like this is never an easy decision, especially during fair season,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. “From backyard flock owners to the large commercial companies—the poultry industry touches a lot of lives in Tennessee. This is an effort to protect all domesticated poultry in our state.”

According to the release, the infected flock is being “depopulated” as animal health officials monitor a 12.4-mile zone around the site. Other flocks in the area will be tested, and flock movement in the area has been restricted.

Several protection measures for poultry owners were shared by state officials:

Observe all domesticated birds and report any increase in sickness or death at 615-837-5120.

Prevent wild birds from contacting flocks.

Practice USDA biosecurity guidelines.

Enroll in regional and national poultry protection programs.

State officials said the poultry-to-human transfer of avian flu is unlikely, and cited a 2017 outbreak in the state that led to no reported human cases. No infected poultry will be allowed to enter the food supply, the release said, and properly cooked poultry from Tennessee is still safe.

State officials said the order could last for 30 days, but an official timeline has not yet been established.