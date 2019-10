GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a boy with autism reported missing from Gallatin in Middle Tennessee on Monday morning.

Gallatin police reported 12-year-old Sean Cummings missing around 7 a.m.

The search is centered near Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club Apartments, which is located on Nashville Pike.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

No additional information was immediately released.