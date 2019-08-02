Authorities: Man arrested in Bristol, Va. after reportedly abducting his two children

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. (WJHL)-Authorities have identified a man arrested for reportedly abducting his two children from a family member’s home.

According to officials in Washington County, Virginia, deputies first got the call Friday morning that Jerry Junior Eads, pictured above, had allegedly abducted his two children from a family member’s home.

Agencies from Bristol, Virginia, Virginia State Police, Washington County and the U.S. Marshals aided in the search for Eads and his children.

In a news release, authorities said they found Eads at the intersection of Wallace Pike and Island Road.

That release said Eads had dropped off his children before he was stopped by authorities.

We’re told Eads was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon where he faces charges including failure to appear in court and for a probation violation.

More charges are pending as this investigation is ongoing.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed a man was arrested following a domestic dispute and threatening to harm his children and himself.

According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman, it started out as a domestic dispute and escalated when the man, who has not yet been identified, took the kids.

He also reportedly made threats against the kids and himself.

The children were found at a safe location and Virginia State Police officials were able to find the man.

According to Sheriff Newman, VPS arrested him near Tranbarger Road and Wallace Pike Friday morning.

He was also reportedly uninjured.

We are expecting more information from authorities later on in the day.

