SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Almost 200 marijuana plants were found by authorities in Smyth County thanks to a tip.

According to a post from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, agents from the DEA and the Virginia State Police discovered 198 marijuana plants in the Saltville area.

Posted by Smyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

The post says the tips about the plants came from citizens of Smyth County.