Authorities continue to search for suspect who started chase that sent Abingdon High School into soft lockdown Friday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a suspect that caused a school to go on a soft lockdown on Friday.

George Allen Russ faces felony charges after deputies learned he was wanted out of Sullivan County and was at Washington County’s probation office.

Once deputies arrived, Russ left in a black Jeep Liberty. The ensuing chase caused Abingdon High School to go into a precautionary soft lockdown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000.