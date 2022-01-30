Authorities asking for help locating missing Virginia man

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) is asking for the public’s help finding a man that was last seen on Jan. 27.

Jonathan Kelly, 36, from Whitewood, Virginia, made comments about self-harm according to his family. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being, according to a post on Facebook by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Kelly is described as having brown hair with blue eyes, standing at six foot three inches, and weighing 195-200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buchanan County Police Department at 276-935-2313.