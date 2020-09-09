Authorities: 3 Air National Guard members killed in Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a small plane crash that occurred out of the Warren County Memorial Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff.

The three have been identified as members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group with the Air National Guard in Tennessee.

The victims are 45-year-old Lt. Col. Shelli Dawn Huether, 37-year-old Captain Jessica Naomi Wright, and 53-year-old Sgt. Scott Alan Bumpus.

The three were not on duty at the time of the crash. The plane was reported taking off from the runways at the airport when it immediately crashed in a farmer’s field. News 2 has confirmed it was a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane and part of the Lebanon Flying Club.

Lt. Col. Huether was the director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support

Squadron; Capt. Jessica Wright was the assistant director of operations for the 118th ISS; and Senior

Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus was chief of current operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.

All three had been with the 118th Wing for several years, according the to the unit’s commander Col. Todd Wiles.

“Shelly Huether was just an incredibly friendly, outgoing personality. Same with all three of them. Jessica… was hand selected to go to that unit,” Wiles said Wednesday, “And really the loss of those three is a it’s going to leave a empty space and a lot of our hearts.”

All three leave behind spouses and children — two spouses are in the 118th Wing as well, according to Wiles.

Governor Bill Lee tweeted a statement Wednesday afternoon asking for prayers for the families of the Air National Guard members killed.

We are incredibly saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of three Airmen in yesterday’s accident. I ask Tennesseans to join Maria and me in praying for Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright, Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus, and their loved ones during this difficult time. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 9, 2020

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. They are moving the plane to a secure location for the investigation. A preliminary report should be available within weeks.