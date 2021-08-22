Authorities: 10 dead, around 40 missing after flooding in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Humphreys County say multiple people have died and others are still missing after severe flooding Saturday.

Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to News 2 that there are “multiple fatalities” and “multiple missing” throughout the county. Chief Deputy Rob Edwards tells News 2 at least ten people are dead and at least 40 people are missing. Various others are hospitalized. A reunification center was set up at McEwen High School until 10 p.m. Saturday. The center will reopen Sunday at 7 a.m. for anyone seeking a shelter or looking for a loved one.

Authorities are currently performing house-to-house checks in the area hit hardest within the county.

Sheriff Davis also told News 2 the county water system is down and search and rescue efforts are still active and will continue through the night.

Power outages have been reported all over the area and cell phone coverage from major carries has also been lost. Portable units are being brought in to assist authorities with communications.

Residents are also asked not to travel to Waverly as flooding remains severe.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they have two aircrafts flying around. The aircraft are prepared to stay up through the night in Waverly as long as the weather hold out.

In an update Sunday morning, Franklin County EMA & Rescue crews say they’re heading out to Waverly to aid in rescue efforts. They are bringing with land and water search operations equipment.