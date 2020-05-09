Attorney: Megan Boswell would have pleaded ‘not guilty’ to false reporting charge

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- If Megan Boswell’s arraignment had happened during her Friday court appearance, she would have pleaded ‘not guilty.’ Brad Sproles, her court-appointed attorney, confirmed this after her arraignment was reset to June 19th.

“We would have pled not guilty. To get the opportunity to do the full discovery before we made any decisions about a plea,” Sproles said in an interview with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck.

Entering a ‘not guilty’ plea may be standard practice in cases like Megan’s, where the defendant has not yet negotiated a settlement with the state. But Sproles still considers her case a rare situation.

“Normally the investigation is done, they bring the case to the District Attorney’s, and then we end up in court,” he said. “But to have this much court involvement, and coverage, while an investigation is pending? It’s pretty unusual.”

MEGAN BOSWELL’S FALSE REPORTING CHARGE

The mother of deceased Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn back in February. More than two weeks later, the child’s remains were found in a shed, on a family member’s Blountville property. Authorities have yet to charge anyone with her death. On Wednesday, the lead detective for the investigation confirmed there was a ‘person of interest’ in the case.

Evelyn Boswell

Megan Boswell was arrested in late February while authorities were still searching for Evelyn. Investigators said she gave false and misleading statements in regard to her daughter’s whereabouts.



Sproles believes the $150,000 bond is too high.

“For what she’s charged with, I think it’s out of the ordinary,” he said.

Sproles request for a bond motion hearing was granted during Boswell’s court appearance on Friday. It’s scheduled for May 28th. Sproles said he likely wouldn’t request any specific total for her bond to be lowered to.

“I probably will not ask for a certain dollar amount, and let the judge use his discretion,” he said.

Megan Boswell during her May 8th video appearance in court

Sproles cited the lengthy nature of the investigation for the bond motion request.

“The case is moving forward, but it’s not moving quickly,” he said. “[Megan] is being held on a relatively high bond for what she’s charged with. And with the conditions, the coronavirus, I thought it was a reasonable request.”

During Friday’s court proceedings, Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson requested more time to make an indictment for Megan’s false reporting charge.

“There’s more than probably 25 hours of just video interview of the defendant. And it is necessary for me to review all of that,” said Nelson.

Sproles said he initially was watching Megan’s hours of video interviews at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with prosecutors. But the coronavirus pandemic slowed the process.

“Because where we had set up to watch, it was kind of a small little room. And us, and officers, and detectives, were kind of crammed in on top of each other,” said Sproles. “So when everything started shutting down, we kind of backed off of that.”

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus also said the District Attorney’s Office had not had the opportunity to review all of Megan’s case materials before Friday’s court date.

“We have a voluminous case. A lot of materials, a lot of video tapes. There’s a number of statements she made that we’re looking at,” Staubus said.

Staubus plans to present Megan’s false reporting case to a grand jury on May 20th.

“That’s what we anticipate, is to initially go to the grand jury on a false report or more than one charge, depending on after we finish our review of all the statements that she’s made to law enforcement,” said Staubus.

Sproles said he expects there will be an indictment for Megan’s false reporting charge.

POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CHARGES

On Friday, News Channel 11 asked Staubus if he anticipates any additional charges against Megan Boswell.

“I’m just not going to comment other than the false report. I’m not going to make any comments regarding the investigation,” Staubus said.

Megan Boswell and Brad Sproles 3/9/20

If there are any additional charges against Megan in the future, Sproles said it’s impossible to tell at this point what those could be.

“I think if we had the autopsy, I could make some educated guesses,” he said.

Results from the autopsy for Evelyn Boswell’s body still remain unknown, even to investigators. On Wednesday, Captain Joey Strickler with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said autopsy results could still take over a month to come back.

The autopsy results are under seal by judge order.

Sproles said he still has occasional meetings with Megan over video call, and can’t speak to how she’s doing mentally.

“I’m her attorney, not her counselor. So I’m sure it’s been difficult on her, but I couldn’t say how,” he said.

He confirmed Megan is still able to discuss her case rationally with him.

“I’ve not noticed anything since the last court appearance that would make me think she’s losing that ability,” Sproles said.

He believes it’s impossible to know what will happen beyond the June 19th court date. If additional charges are filed against Megan, he said he’ll likely serve as her attorney for that case as well.

Sproles said all the attention on the case, including online, hasn’t hindered his defense process.

“People have a right to say whatever they think. And the social media is giving people a platform to do that,” he said.