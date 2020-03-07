Attorney: Megan Boswell ‘obviously upset’ at news of Evelyn’s possible remains found

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell’s court-appointed attorney Brad Sproles claims he broke the news to her Friday night when he told her that authorities said they found human remains they believe belongs to her missing, 15-month-old daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

“This is a tragic situation any way you look at it so her reaction was somewhat to be expected,” Sproles told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel Saturday at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. “As far as I know from what she indicated to me, no-one had told her until I got there.”

Sproles was appointed to represent Megan Boswell by the General Sessions Court in Bristol, Tennessee on one charge of filing a false report. That appointment ended when the

case was bound over to grand jury.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge keeps Megan Boswell’s bond at $25k, due back in court May 8

“As a service to the court and to her, I went ahead and appeared last night at the press conference and went over and talked to her,” Sproles explained Saturday morning.

He told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel Saturday that he suspects he will be appointed again when Megan Boswell’s case goes to criminal court on May 8.

“I was able to attend the press conference and watch that, and afterward I did go over and speak with her to make her aware,” he said.

Sproles said that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and warned the public about jumping to conclusions and pointing fingers.

“I agree with what District Attorney General [Barry] Staubus said that this is the very early stages and everyone to please be cautious about rushing to judgment here,” he said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sheriff Cassidy: Some family members seem ‘aggravated’ with authorities during Evelyn search

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.