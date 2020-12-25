AT&T outages across Tennessee, Kentucky affecting multiple 911 services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — AT&T is experiencing service outages across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky on Christmas Day.

Service outages are including TV, phone, and internet customers.

The outage comes after an explosion in downtown Nashville earlier in the day. AT&T tweeted that service for some customers in Nashville and surrounding areas may be affected by damage to their facilities from the explosion this morning. They are in contact with law enforcement and working to restore service.

The outages are affecting local 911 systems across the area.

Tennessee

Rutherford County

Murfreesboro’s 911 lines, and non-emergency lines, are currently down. You’re asked to call 629-201-5056 until further notice.

LaVergne’s 911 system and non-emergency number are down due to the outage. If emergency response is needed please call this number: (615) 471-1103

Smyrna’s 911 system and non-emergency number are down. If emergency response is needed please call this number: (615) 930-2067

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office – For emergencies, call (615) 546-5793.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services – For emergencies, call (615) 546-5801

Middle Tennessee State University – call (615) 898-2424

Middle Tennessee Electric – call (615) 571-0297

Wilson County

Mt. Juliet’s 911 and non-emergency lines are down. You can call 615-406-5849 for police assistance, and social media is being monitored as well.

Wilson County 911 is also down. Call (615) 449-7610 for emergencies.

Montgomery County

Clarksville-Montgomery County 911 systems and non-emergency number are down. If emergency response is needed, call (931) 648-5702.

Sumner County

Gallatin’s ECC and 911 lines are down. If you need Police, Fire, or EMS contact (615) 561-2080 or (615) 561-2308 for all emergencies or other calls for service.

Goodlettsville‘s ECC is experiencing outages. For those needing emergency services please call (615) 851-2216.

Sumner County ECC is experiencing a phone line outage. Alternate phone numbers are (615) 561-2080 and (615) 561-2308. They ask to please use these numbers sparingly. 911 is also offline

Williamson County

Williamson County’s 911 lines are currently down. If you are in an emergency, please dial (615) 790-5550 or (615) 790-5801 until further notice.

Franklin Police, Fire, or Medical Assistance: Call (615) 790-5550.

Robertson County

In Springfield you can call (615) 384-8422 Ext. 3 to reach someone that can get assistance to you.

Others

Dickson County: Call (615) 925-2627, (270) 348-4623, (615) 925-2628, (615) 925-2618, (270) 348-1542

Marshall County: Call (931) 359-6122 ext. 0

Lincoln County: Call (931) 433-4522

Bedford County: Call (931) 735-6918

Franklin County: Call (931) 967-2331

Coffee County: Call (931) 728-9555, (931) 728-2991, and (931) 455-3411

Jackson County: Call (931) 239-7524

Kentucky

In Trigg County, residents are asked to call (270) 522-4636 as all other phone lines are down at this time, including 911 lines.

Christian County ECC administrative lines and 911 lines are completely down due to the AT&T issues. If you have an emergency please text 911.

Calloway County’s systems are down. You can call (270) 753-3151.