AT&T employees and Northeast State Community College distribute school supplies to North Side Elementary students

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- AT&T employees and Northeast State Community College students distributed school supplies, winter hats, and gloves to all North Side Elementary School students Friday.

This is all a part of AT&T’s BELIEVE Tennessee Project which gave $150,000 statewide to community college and colleges of applied technology students.

In doing so, AT&T works with these colleges to organize school supply drives to benefit elementary students at various schools across the state.

“Part of our contribution to Northeast State was for students there to have scholarships for financially needy families, but also we’re trying to encourage a spirit of community involvement and volunteerism,” said Alan Hill, the Regional Director for AT&T.

AT&T will visit other elementary and high schools across the state distributing school supplies with the help of other community colleges and colleges of applied technology students.