At Van Huss’s behest, TN House denies Kelly Wolfe confirmation to ETSU trustee board

Kelly Wolfe, back center, will no longer serve as an ETSU trustee after the Tennessee House of Representatives denied his confirmation.

WJHL – The Tennessee House of Representatives voted Wednesday against confirming former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe to membership on East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees.

The 48-40 vote came following a letter from Tennessee House member Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) urging colleagues to deny the confirmation. Gov. Bill Lee appointed Wolfe last summer and he has served on the board since pending General Assembly confirmation.

Micah Van Huss

Van Huss posted the letter on his Facebook page Thursday morning. The letter argued that Wolfe “is responsible for the majority of opponents that one of our colleagues has had during his time in the legislature.” That reference is to Seventh District Rep. Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough).

The state senate voted 28-0 Feb. 3 in favor of an identical resolution – an indication of the non-partisan nature normally reserved for these types of appointments.

“I’m a firm believer that things happen for a reason, and in this particular case the reason is politics,” Wolfe said Thursday. He said he as grateful to Gov. Lee for having provided the opportunity to serve in the non-paid position on the board.

“I understand this process requires legislative approval of the appointments and I am very respectful of that,” Wolfe said. “I look forward to serving my state and my community in the future in any number of ways.”

Van Huss’s letter also said “the folks of Washington County have already voted Kelly Wolfe out of office,” adding “I ask that you not put a man like this in a position of power in Washington County.”

Micah Van Huss’s letter urging colleagues not to confirm Wolfe to ETSU Trustee Board.

Wolfe, who resigned as Jonesborough mayor, said after a number of years as a Republican State Committeeman, he was defeated in 2014 but won a majority of votes in Washington County and is unsure of what Van Huss may be referring to regarding Washington Countians voting him out of office.

Van Huss’s letter also specifically referenced Hill’s 2014 primary race against Johnson Citian Phil Carriger, saying “Mr. Wolfe funded a 2014 opponent who put an advertisement in the Johnson City Press alleging that our colleague’s parents were involved in financial wrong-doing.”

Wolfe said while he donated to Carriger’s 2014 campaign, “I did not run his campaign or write any of the ads.”

Wednesday’s 48-40 vote sends the confirmation back to the calendar and rules committee. Its sponsors in the senate included the Fourth District’s Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol).