At least two injured in fiery 11E crash in Greene County

(Photo: Cindy Shelton)

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At least two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on U.S. Highway 11E on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 11E and Oakdale Drive.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Ford F-150 traveling north on Oakdale crossed over 11E and colliding with a Nissan Altima that was traveling west on the highway.

A photo taken after the crash shows one of the vehicles on fire.

THP says both drivers were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center. It is unclear if a passenger in the Ford was also taken to the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.

