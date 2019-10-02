Watch Live: The latest on B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, at least 7 dead

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – At least seven people are dead after a B-17 plane crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning.

22News’ sister station WTNH initially reported that at least five people were killed when the plane crashed at 9:54 a.m. That number increased to seven by early Wednesday evening. A news conference has been scheduled for 6 p.m. with an update from transportation officials.

WATCH LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE:

Transportation officials did not release the number of deaths during a news conference early Wednesday afternoon, but they did say there were 14 people involved. Ten of those were passengers on the plane, three were crew members, and one person was working on the ground. The victims were taken to three different hospitals.

The U.S. Air Force confirmed with 22News that a member of the Connecticut Air National Guard was one of the passengers onboard the B-17 plane Wednesday morning. Captain Jennifer Pierce told 22News that member suffered injury and was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Capt. Pierce said the Connecticut National Guard sent members to assist Bradley Airport with mutual aid including fire and emergency medical services, mobile emergency operations center and two buses that served as cooling stations for responders.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation as the investigation proceeds. We commend the swift actions of our Guardsmen in supporting the mutual aid response and are grateful for the well-being of our member on the flight. Our hearts are with all of those affected by the tragic accident that took place today.” Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard

Six victims were taken to Hartford Hospital according to Media Relations Manager Tina Varona. In a news conference, hospital officials said three of those victims were listed as critically ill or injured two were moderately injured and one was minimally injured. They said two of those victims have burn injuries that required them to be taken to the burn center in Bridgeport. Five of the patients were brought in by ambulance and one was flown in by Life Star.

According to transportation officials, the B-17 aircraft took off on runway 6 around 9:54 a.m. Five minutes into the flight, there was some type of problem causing the plane to stop gaining altitude. The plane then attempted to return to the runway, but lost control on touchdown and struck a de-icing facility.

Bradley International Airport temporarily shut down after the crash. By 1:30 p.m., the airport reopened with one runway operating. The accident runway will remain closed and there will be numerous cancellations throughout the day.

Health advisory issued

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Town of Windsor are alerting the public to a potential discharge of firefighting foam into the Farmington River in Windsor originating from the Bradley International Airport emergency incident on October 2, 2019. The public is advised not to come into contact with foam they may encounter on the Farmington River or the river banks, as well as to not take fish from the river. Additionally, the public is advised to not come into contact with any foam which may come from storm drains, manholes or catch basins. This advisory will remain in place while officials evaluate the potential impact to the watershed. Town officials are working closely with DPH and will continue to provide updates to this site as they become available. Town of Windsor, Connecticut

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

There confirmed fatalities—will not confirm how many because it is too early. 13 people total were on the plane pic.twitter.com/iaeawI9ZVJ — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) October 2, 2019

There will be another news conference around 4:00 p.m. with State Police at the CTDOT garage on route 20.

Related stories:

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

The Collings Foundation has provided the following statement regarding the crash:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley. The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.” -Collings Foundation

22News obtained the following statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. Officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

“I was there yesterday afternoon with my husband. We loved touring the planes and meeting people who were into vintage aircraft. I met a man who’s uncle flew this plane in WWII. He was the lone survivor after being shot down and survived alone in the ocean for five days.

I wanted to surprise my husband for our 29th wedding anniversary with a ride in this plane. We missed yesterday’s take off and the next one was this morning. He decided he liked the thought of the gift but decided not to go. That was a close one for us. We’re praying for everyone on board.” -Sent to 22News via Reportit from Crystal Begleiter

860-685-8190 is the number to call if you need to find a family member involved in the plane crash.

Any IMMEDIATE family members only looking for information on the plane crash at Bradley International Airport call the CSP Message Center 860-685-8190. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 2, 2019

Lifestar just took off from plane crash scene at Bradley International Airport pic.twitter.com/9mm575xogr — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) October 2, 2019

VIDEO: Bradley Airport Crash Aftermath:

Latest News: