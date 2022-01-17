Asking the Experts: Ballad Health experiences uptick in COVID numbers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just this week, Ballad Health experienced a 10% increase in COVID patients, an uptick of 33 cases since the last report.

Ballad Health Official Jamie Swift explained that the recent rise in numbers is unsurprising, as kids begin school.

Swift also believes that the current number of cases is yet to peak.

“Unfortunately, we’re seeing the impact of COVID,” she said. “When you have this many cases in the region, we are going to see an increase in hospitalizations. Our data team has us going higher and higher, so I don’t think these will be the highest numbers we see.”

